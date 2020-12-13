Ligue 1
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon: Neymar injury compounds dismal defeat

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon: Neymar injury compounds dismal defeat

AFP

Neymar suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury as Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Lyon in Ligue 1.

PSG, who started with Kylian Mbappe on the bench, are firmly in a title tussle this term, and Thomas Tuchel's side suffered their fourth league defeat of the campaign – and a first home loss to Lyon in Ligue 1 since 2007 – at a wet Parc des Princes.

Tino Kadewere got the only goal, putting Lyon ahead after Karl Toko Ekambi pounced on Presnel Kimpembe's error.

A lacklustre display was compounded in the final minute of stoppage time, Neymar going off in clear pain after injuring his left ankle due to a challenge from Thiago Mendes, who was sent off after a VAR review.

 

Previous Mbappe has required desire to play for Real Madrid
Read
Mbappe has required desire to play for Real Madrid, says Suker
Next PSG boss Tuchel awaiting scans after tearful Neyma
Read
PSG boss Tuchel awaiting scans after tearful Neymar leaves on stretcher

Latest Stories