Neymar regrets not hitting Alvaro in the face after red card

Neymar said his only regret was not hitting Alvaro in the face after being sent off in Paris Saint-Germain's loss to Marseille.

The Brazilian star was one of five players red-carded in additional time in a chaotic finish to Le Classique at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Neymar seemingly accused Alvaro of racism when speaking to the fourth official as he left the field, replays showing him to have struck the defender in the back of the head.

After the game, Neymar posted on Twitter, writing he should have struck the Marseille man the face.

"The only regret I have is that I didn't hit this a****** in the face," he wrote.

Leandro Paredes, Layvin Kurzawa, Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also sent off in additional time.

Florian Thauvin's goal was enough for Marseille to win 1-0, condemning PSG to a second defeat to begin the Ligue 1 season.