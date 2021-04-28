Neymar on PSG team-mate Mbappe: 'I want him to break all the records possible'

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar wants Kylian Mbappe to "break all the records possible" as he hailed his star team-mate ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

Neymar and Mbappe are central to PSG's Champions League hopes this season, with last year's runners-up preparing to face Pep Guardiola's City in the semis on Wednesday.

Mbappe – who has been linked with LaLiga giants Real Madrid – has starred since joining PSG from Monaco in 2018, and the latter hopes they keep coming.

Neymar spoke of his admiration for France forward Mbappe on the eve of the opening leg against Premier League leaders City in Paris.

"We have a great friendship. He is a great player and he has been showing that year after year," said Neymar.

"I hope he keeps scoring goals and playing well because that is how he helps us on the pitch. Of course, I am always behind him.

"I want him to break all the records possible. He is a fantastic person. I hope I can play well again and that PSG come out victorious."

Neymar, who moved to PSG from Barcelona for a world-record €222million fee in 2017, is under contract through next year but would like to continue playing alongside Mbappe at Parc des Princes in the future.

More immediately, the pair will be focused on a return to the Champions League final, where they fell 1-0 to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Mbappe had returned from an ankle injury less than two weeks before the final, and he has also been a subject of injury concern this week.

But PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino said Tuesday that Mbappe has recovered from the thigh injury that forced him to leave Saturday's Ligue 1 win over Metz.

PSG star Neymar has either scored (three) or assisted (one) in each of his previous three Champions League semi-final appearances, while he has had a direct hand in nine goals in his 12 matches against English sides in the competition (five goals and assists).