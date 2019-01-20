Neymar insists Barcelona and Real Madrid links not 'concrete'

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar insists transfer speculation linking him with Real Madrid and Barcelona is not "concrete".

Neymar has been a constant subject of rumours ever since leaving Barca for PSG in 2017, the French club smashing the world transfer record when bringing him to Ligue 1 for €222million.

Madrid were said to be particularly interested in Neymar last year, but things cooled off before the World Cup and PSG succeeded in keeping their prized asset.

Media reports then claimed earlier this season that Barca were looking to bring him back to Camp Nou – the club going as far as publicly denying claims they had been in contact with Neymar's father in an attempt to seal a transfer on Tuesday.

The Madrid links have also resurfaced in recent days, but Neymar has dismissed the importance of such stories.

"There is always speculation about me," he told Canal Plus. "Ever since I became a professional footballer, there has always been speculation that I would quit other clubs.

"But there is nothing concrete. As soon as there is something definitive, be reassured, I will tell everyone."

Neymar scored twice in Saturday's 9-0 demolition of Guingamp, and he applauded the impact of coach Thomas Tuchel, whom he values immensely.

"It's a friendship but, at the same time, a huge mutual respect," the Brazil star said. "I respect him as a coach, but when we need to talk, we talk.

"I've developed a great affection towards him since the first time we spoke. When you have this great affection for your coach, you give your life on the pitch. For him I will do my best to win."