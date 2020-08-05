Neymar: I'm living my best moment with PSG

Neymar believes he is enjoying his best form since joining Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

After arriving from Barcelona in a world-record €222million transfer in 2017, Neymar has won nine titles and scored 74 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions.

Neymar – who has repeatedly been linked with a return to LaLiga giants Barca – has already celebrated Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions success in 2019-20 as PSG eye Champions League success this term.

"These three years came with a lot of knowledge. I've lived times of joy and some complicated ones, especially when I was unable to play due to injuries," Neymar, whose PSG are preparing for their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta, said via his official website.

"With my team-mates' help, I was able to overcome and focus on what really matters for everyone, which is our performance in the field translated into titles.

"Our supporters, the club and every fan can see our team's delivery in any game.

"I believe that today I live my best moment in Paris. We form a family on behalf of the greater objective we have ahead of us.

"We want to mark this season with the Champions. We will fight for this, because we were never so close."

In 2019-20, Neymar has scored 13 Ligue 1 goals and 19 across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's PSG.