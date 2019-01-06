Marseille embarrassed by fourth-tier amateur side in Coupe de France

Marseille suffered a humiliating exit from the Coupe de France on Sunday, going down 2-0 to fourth-tier amateur side Andrezieux.

Having ended 2018 on a miserable note with a six-game winless streak that saw them exit the Europa League and Coupe de la Ligue, Rudi Garcia's men hit a new low at Saint-Etienne's Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Goals in either half from Bryan-Clovis Ngwabije and Florian Milla saw off a Marseille side that started with eight members of the XI that began last season's Europa League final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Marseille, who had 28 shots without scoring, have now exited the Coupe de France to teams from the third tier or lower in three of the past eight campaigns.

A run of seven matches without a victory represents their worst since April 2016.