Lyon appoint Bruno Cheyrou to help Juninho and Houllier

Bruno Cheyrou has reunited with his former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier after being named head of recruitment at Lyon.

Cheyrou left his post as sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain's women's team earlier this month, clearing the way for Monday's appointment.

Lyon said Cheyrou has "a recognised reputation" and revealed he had previously "casually suggested" to the club the signing of Memphis Depay, who has been a major success at the Ligue 1 club since joining from Manchester United in January 2017.

In a statement announcing Cheyrou's arrival, Lyon pointed to the three-cap former France player's previous connection to 72-year-old Houllier, who is a special adviser to Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas.

Lyon said Cheyrou "will support [sporting director] Juninho and Gerard Houllier on this new mission for OL".

The Houllier connection goes back 18 years, with the then Liverpool boss having compared his new signing to Zinedine Zidane when Cheyrou arrived at Anfield in 2002.

Rather than blossom into a playmaker comparable to the France great, Cheyrou spent just two years as part of the first-team squad at Anfield, falling out of favour when Houllier left in 2004 and being sent on loan to Marseille and then Bordeaux.

He made a permanent move to Rennes in 2006, finishing his playing career at Nantes in 2012.