Coronavirus: Villas-Boas ready for Ligue 1 to finish in December, change schedule for next season

Andre Villas-Boas believes Ligue 1 should be prepared to finish as late as December before changing its schedule ahead of next season.

Sport has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic, with Europe's top football leagues postponed with uncertainty over when they will resume.

Villas-Boas, the Marseille coach, said this season should be finished to help the clubs amid financial worries.

"Currently, all the clubs are in a catastrophic economic situation," he told RMC on Friday.

"It is very difficult for everyone. The most viable, for the health of the Ligue 1 teams, would be to leave until December to finish the current season, or hopefully in November."

Villas-Boas said the football schedule should then change heading into the 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to be played in November and December of that year in Qatar.

"From 2021, we should base ourselves on the civil calendar," Villas-Boas said.

"That way, we will come to an agreement with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which will take place in winter.

"And then, why not try to come back on a more classic calendar?"