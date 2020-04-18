Coronavirus: Meditate, sleep, read, repeat – PSG boss Tuchel's lockdown routine

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel is using the prolonged break from football to enjoy some reading and meditation.

Tuchel was last on the touchline four and a half weeks ago when PSG overcame a first-leg deficit to defeat his former club Borussia Dortmund 2-0 and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

That game at Parc des Princes took place behind closed doors as a precaution against COVID-19 and the pandemic soon brought the shutters down on football globally.

"It's a long break, but we have to be disciplined and respect the situation," Tuchel told PSG's official website.

"We have a responsibility. I try to stay in the present, it's a big challenge, to stay calm and meditate. I sleep and read a lot. I'm taking advantage of some down-time."

Tuchel has also been watching re-runs of PSG games, citing the Dortmund matches and clashes with Marseille and Saint-Etienne, although he knows this is not an optimum time to spring new tactical theories on his squad.

"We talk a lot with each other, with the staff, we prepare individual programmes for the players, recommendations," he explained.

"I send messages to the players with their programme and I get their news, but not too much. I let them be a bit.

"What's difficult is that we don't know when it [the lockdown] will finish. If we knew when it was going to finish, we could start talking about tactics, attitude... but right now, no one knows when it's going to finish."

Tuchel added: "There are more important things than football. Of course, we wish for all of Europe and the world to be healthy.

"I hope we can restart playing in order to distract all those people who have to stay at home, sometimes in difficult situations, who are afraid for their family. Football is a good escape.

"We have to stay strong and not lose faith. It's important to smile, to stay calm. It's not easy, but it's possible."