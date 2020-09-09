Camavinga would be a good signing for PSG - Tuchel

Eduardo Camavinga is "one of the best players in Ligue 1" who would only make Paris Saint-Germain a better side, the champions' head coach Thomas Tuchel has declared.

The teenage midfielder has attracted interest from several teams across Europe, including Real Madrid, after an impressive breakthrough campaign for Rennes last term.

He became France's youngest debutant since 1914 by earning his first cap at the age of 17 years and 303 days in the 4-2 Nations League win over Croatia on Tuesday.

PSG sporting director Leonardo revealed earlier this week the club are monitoring the youngster with a view to making a move further down the line.

And boss Tuchel has welcomed that news while at the same time acknowledging the Champions League finalists will not necessarily succeed in landing their top targets.

"Of course, he would be a good signing. He's one of the best players in Ligue 1 and has a great future," Tuchel said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"But I don't want to talk too much about a player who is not mine. He plays in a good club that will play in the Champions League."

A smiling Tuchel added: "We are not playing Monopoly, it is not like that. But I am not going to say no."

PSG are also in the market for a new right-back as Tuchel looks to widen the number of players available to choose from, with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin a rumoured option,

"We're looking for a right-back - it's no secret," he said. "A big difference between my first and my second season was the size of the group - we had more reliable players.

"It is important to have competition and alternative options. Now we have the proof that with a group like this, a [good] mentality and a little luck, we can create something special."

Tuchel won a clean sweep of domestic honours last season and guided PSG to the Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich on August 23.

The German coach is due to be out of contract at the end of 2020-21 but is in no rush to discuss fresh terms at the Parc des Princes.

"My contractual situation does not change anything for me," he said. "The most important thing is to create a team to continue to progress.

"Afterwards, we can discuss or not, but that does not change anything in my daily work."

PSG, without seven first-team players because of coronavirus concerns, kick off their Ligue 1 title defence with a rescheduled clash against newly promoted Lens on Thursday.