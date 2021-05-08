Ligue 1
BREAKING NEWS: Neymar signs new PSG deal as he commits until 2025

Neymar has committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain by extending his contract until 2025.

The Brazil forward joined the Ligue 1 champions from Barcelona on a five-year deal at a world-record cost of €222million in August 2017.

Neymar had been linked with a return to Barca, but the 29-year-old has now firmly committed to PSG, who announced his new deal on Saturday afternoon.

L'Equipe reported that the former Santos star's new terms will see him earn €30m (£26m) per season in the French capital.

