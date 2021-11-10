Arsenal great Wenger 'crazy enough' for management return

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed he is still open to returning to management.

Wenger has not held a coaching role since his 22-year reign with the Gunners came to an end in 2018.

The 72-year-old currently serves as FIFA's head of global football development and that role remains his priority for now.

But at the premiere of the film 'Arsene Wenger: Invincible', the Frenchman suggested he had not ruled out the possibility of returning to the dugout at some stage.

"I'm crazy, I'm crazy enough to be crazy and to make a crazy decision," Wenger said.

"But overall I would say no, I am determined at the moment not to do it.

"Maybe a national team at some stage for a term but at the moment I am involved in projects with FIFA and want to get to the end of it.

"We have just launched an academy online to give a chance to everybody in the world to develop as a football player – that is, for me, more useful now."

Wenger will be comfortable if his return to management never ends up materialising.

He added: "I made 1,235 games for Arsenal, and overall in my career 2,000 games – if I manage 10 more it will not change my life."

Wenger won three Premier League titles and the FA Cup seven times with Arsenal, who he joined after spells with Nancy, Monaco and Nagoya Grampus Eight.

His latest comments come after remarks in September where he defended the results in his final years at Arsenal and hit back at suggestions he was too old to be a manager given he remains "in good shape".