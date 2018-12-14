Williams would welcome Llorente back to Athletic Bilbao

Inaki Williams would welcome competition from Fernando Llorente at Athletic Bilbao.

Tottenham striker Llorente has been linked with a return to his former club, having featured in just seven matches for Mauricio Pochettino this season.

The 33-year-old, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, said this week he would have to discuss a potential January exit with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Pochettino stated on Thursday there had been no movement on the issue, but Athletic forward Williams has opened the door for Llorente to return to San Mames.

"All good players are welcome to join the team," Williams told AS.

"Right now, though, we are focused on winning the match [against Deportivo Alaves] on Monday."

Athletic won their first LaLiga match after the dismissal of head coach Eduardo Berizzo by beating Girona on Monday, but they remain in the relegation zone.