What next for Ceballos? Madrid midfielder wants to settle down after Arsenal stints

Dani Ceballos has made clear he does not want to be loaned out again by Real Madrid, despite learning plenty during his two seasons with Arsenal.

Midfielder Ceballos won the FA Cup at the end of the 2019-20 campaign under Mikel Arteta, his first on loan at the Gunners. He returned to Emirates Stadium again, agreeing to another season-long stint in England.

However, having played 77 games for Arsenal, the Spain international now wants his long-term future resolved one way or another, revealing he wants to "feel important" at a club.

He is under contract for two more years at the Santiago Bernabeu, having joined Madrid from LaLiga rivals Real Betis in July 2017.

"It is true that I have a contract with Real Madrid for the next two years and I would not like to go on loan to any club again,” Ceballos said on the El Pelotazo show on Canal Sur Radio, according to Marca.

"With the experience of the last two years, I am a player who needs to feel important, I would like next year starting from the beginning and feeling important, but settling down.

"It's important going forward to know what you want to do."

Zinedine Zidane's departure could provide a fresh start for Ceballos at Madrid, who are now looking for a new head coach to replace the Frenchman.

On the change at Madrid, Ceballos said: "It is true that with Zizou I had fewer opportunities than I had thought, but now Madrid is without a coach, we do not know what will happen in two or three weeks, there is talk of many things and I think that right now is time to disconnect a bit from football, prepare well for what is coming and when Madrid have their next coach, let's talk and see what we want, it will be time to decide the future.”

Ceballos started 25 games for Arsenal in the 2020-21 season, with his final total of minutes (2,370) a fraction above the previous term (2,343).

The 24-year-old provided three assists and also created six big chances – deemed by Opta as those situations where a player should score – though he did not get a goal himself, having managed two in 2019-20.

"The Premier is a very attractive league, I was lucky to be able to play it last year and win the FA Cup, and this second year has helped me to consolidate myself," Ceballos said of his time at Arsenal.

"I am very happy because I have learned a lot, I have become a better player, more complete, and I think that although my stage has not closed as we would have liked, with another title, I am very happy with the experience."