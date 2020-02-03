Ligue 1
LaLiga Santander

Valencia's Garay expected to miss rest of the season after ACL surgery

Valencia's Garay expected to miss rest of the season after ACL surgery

Getty Images

Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Garay hurt his right knee in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo at Mestalla and was replaced by Mouctar Diakhaby.

Valencia confirmed on Monday the 33-year-old centre-back is set to undergo surgery and faces a lengthy absence.

Albert Celades' team sit fifth in LaLiga, two points adrift of Sevilla and Getafe, and face Granada in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Previous Leipzig striker Werner leaves door open for Premie
Read
Leipzig striker Werner leaves door open for Premier League or LaLiga move
Next Morata injury further depletes Atletico's attackin
Read
Morata injury further depletes Atletico's attacking options

Latest Stories