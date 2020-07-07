Sevilla's Ocampos scores and makes injury-time save as goalkeeper in LaLiga

Lucas Ocampos scored and made an injury-time save as a goalkeeper to help Sevilla cement fourth spot in LaLiga with victory over Eibar.

Sevilla winger Ocampos netted his 15th goal of the season in Monday's 1-0 win at home to struggling Eibar.

After giving Sevilla a 56th-minute lead, Ocampos replaced injured goalkeeper Tomas Vaclick in the final minute of stoppage time as Julen Lopetegui's side had already made all five substitutions.

Ocampos put on the gloves and was forced to produce a last-gasp save, denying Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic from close range to ensure Sevilla claimed maximum points.

"It was a strange moment for sure," Ocampos said. "Sometimes I play around as a goalkeeper in practice, but I never imagined that I would have to do it in the final minute of a game.

"The goalkeeper trainer just told me not to leave the net to avoid making a mistake, and the ball ended up coming my way and I was able to make the save.

"We knew how important it was for us to win this match today."

Sevilla are fourth in LaLiga with four matches remaining, six clear of Villarreal and two adrift of third-placed Atletico Madrid.