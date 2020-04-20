Setien neither 'pessimistic or optimistic' about Barcelona's chances of signing Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien said he was neither "pessimistic or optimistic" about potentially signing Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez, 22, is linked with a move to the LaLiga giants after scoring 16 goals in 31 games for Inter this season.

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in bringing Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar back to Camp Nou.

Setien was unsure about Barca's chances of signing Martinez, while saying the coronavirus pandemic would impact transfers.

"We talk about transfers, but this pandemic is going to condition many things. The situation of the clubs will be economically complicated," he told Onda Cero on Sunday.

"I am not pessimistic or optimistic with Lautaro. I like how I like great footballers, but I have no illusions with any."

The LaLiga season was suspended last month with Barcelona holding a two-point lead with 11 games left to play.

Setien, 61, would like to complete the campaign, although admitted it would be tough with COVID-19 having killed more than 164,000 people worldwide, with Spain's death toll exceeding 20,400.

"We all want the championship to end even if it is behind closed doors," he said.

"But I would like to be guaranteed that there would be no problem."

Setien added: "I see it difficult to resume the championship. Until some light is seen, I prefer to stay at home."