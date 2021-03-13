Sergio Aguero to Barcelona? Man City star responds to rumours

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero played down growing speculation over a move to LaLiga giants Barcelona.

Aguero is out of contract at the end of the season and City's record goalscorer is yet to re-sign with the Premier League leaders.

There have been rumours that Aguero has a formal agreement with new Barca president Joan Laporta to join close friend Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

Aguero, who has been hampered by injuries and is struggling to break into Pep Guardiola's starting XI this season, responded to the speculation.

"They are all writing Barca, Barca, Barca," the 32-year-old Argentine forward said via Twitch.

"Let's hold on a little, have a look. Stop. We are still with City."

It is now 13-and-a-half months since Aguero – fourth on the competition's all-time scorers list – added to his 180 Premier League goals.

A meniscus injury requiring surgery during Project Restart ended his 2019-20 campaign and further knee soreness, a hamstring injury and a bout of coronavirus have restricted him to a bit-part role this time around.

Aguero came off the bench in the 5-2 rout of Southampton, playing the final 18 minutes on Wednesday.

City are 14 points clear of neighbours Manchester United, who have a match in hand, atop the table ahead of Saturday's fixture against lowly Fulham.