Rumour Has It: Barca planning Messi compromise with City, Man Utd favourites to sign Van de Beek

A Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi reunion in Manchester?

Barcelona captain Messi has handed in a transfer request and he wants to team up with former boss Guardiola at Manchester City.

But can City and Barca reach a deal?

TOP STORY – BARCA WANT MESSI COMPROMISE

Barcelona believe Lionel Messi is set to join Manchester City but the embattled LaLiga giants are eyeing a £250million (€280m) compromise, according to the Mirror.

Messi wants to leave Barca and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked to the likes of City, Inter, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, City feel they are on the brink of luring Messi to Manchester and Barca are desperately trying to recoup a fee, with the Argentina superstar hoping to leave on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, widespread reports claim Messi has told Barca he will not be attending pre-season testing on Sunday.

ROUND-UP

- ESPN claims Manchester United are favourites to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Dutch star has been linked to Barca and Real Madrid but United are in pole position to land the 23-year-old.

- Thiago Alcantara remains interested in moving to the Premier League but Liverpool are yet to make a bid for the Bayern Munich star, claims Fabrizio Romano.

- Goal says Chelsea have made a €20m (£18m) bid for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy amid doubts over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

- Everton are targeting United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, reports the Mirror. The Argentina international – backup to David de Gea – has also been linked to newly promoted Leeds United. It comes as Sky Sport reports Everton have reached a deal to sign Allan from Napoli.

- According to Tuttosport, Barca forward Luis Suarez is pushing for a move to Serie A champions Juve. The Uruguayan has been told he can leave the Spanish club.

- Brescia sensation Sandro Tonali has said yes to a move to Milan, reports La Gazzetta Sportiva. Inter had been favourites to sign Tonali but city rivals Milan appear poised to land the Italy international.