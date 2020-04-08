Ronaldinho released from prison, moved to house arrest in Paraguay

World Cup winner Ronaldinho has been moved to house arrest in a Paraguayan hotel after serving 32 days in prison.

The 40-year-old was arrested last month, along with his brother, Roberto Assis, after authorities alleged he entered the country with a fake passport.

Ronaldinho and his brother said the documents found in their possession were a gift from Brazilian businessman Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has already been jailed.

After the brothers paid a $1.6million bail fee on Tuesday, the two left the Asuncion jail where they had been kept and entered a hotel, where they will remain while the investigation continues.

"It is very important to reiterate, they cannot leave the country," judge Gustavo Amarilla said at a hearing.

Former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Milan forward Ronaldinho won 97 caps for Brazil between 1999 and 2013.

He scored 33 times and was a key part of the 2002 World Cup-winning squad.