Reguilon a target for Sevilla but Monchi accepts it will be difficult to outbid rival clubs

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon is a target for Sevilla despite the club's sporting director Monchi conceding it will be difficult to outbid rival clubs.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2019-20 campaign on loan with Sevilla, which culminated in Europa League success with victory over Inter in last month's final.

His form earned Reguilon a first senior cap for Spain last week, while Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the left-back.

Reguilon previously admitted to feeling "loved" at Sevilla and hinted he would like to stay on, but Monchi says the LaLiga club will struggle to financially outmuscle other interested sides.

"Regarding the issue of Reguilon, I already said it, we would love to have him here but it is complicated because there are economically very strong rivals with whom we are not in a position to fight," he told Estadio Deportivo.

"We are in a health and economic crisis, so we are going to put it down when it comes to talking about quantities, luckily it has caught us in a good circumstance.

"But the crisis also affects Sevilla FC. We are making the investments that we believe are appropriate to strengthen the workforce."

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been touted as a possible alternative to fill the void left by Reguilon, who made 38 appearances for Sevilla in total last season.

Marcos Acuna of Sporting CP is another rumoured target, but Monchi has yet to open talks over a move for either player.

"To this day, Sevilla has not made any movement for Marcos Alonso," he said. "Acuna, I have already said, was a player who was among the profiles that we looked at but without making any arrangements, no offers, or contacting Sporting or his agent.

"The squad is not finalised - there are 27 days left of the market and there are steps to incorporate a player.

"I don't like to talk about positions, I like to work in secret, but we are clear about where we can improve."