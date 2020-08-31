Ligue 1
Real Sociedad's new signing David Silva tests positive for COVID-19

Real Sociedad's new signing David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old, who joined the LaLiga side this month after leaving Manchester City, is asymptomatic and has already begun a period of self-isolation. 

News the midfielder has contracted coronavirus came just hours after he was presented to the media at Sociedad's Reale Arena on Monday.

The club tweeted: "Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa.

"The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating."

Sociedad's LaLiga campaign kicks off with a trip to Real Valladolid on September 13.

Messi €700million release clause at Barcelona is still valid, insists LaLiga
LaLiga fixtures: Camp Nou to host Barca v Madrid on October 25

