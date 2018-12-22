Ligue 1
Real Madrid director Angel Luis Heras Aguado dies

Real Madrid have announced the death of director Angel Luis Heras Aguado.

Club president Florentino Perez described Aguado, who died on Friday, as his "best friend" in a statement confirming his passing.

"Angel Luis Heras Aguado was a key part of the board of directors since 2000," said Perez.

"He was a Real Madrid member for 62 years, and he is an example of commitment, dedication and loyalty to the club.
 
"His dedication and hard work over the years helped us to keep this club growing and shaping what it is now, a benchmark within world sport.

"His death is a true loss for Real Madrid and everyone associated with the club. I have lost my best friend."

