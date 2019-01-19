Real Madrid 2 Sevilla 0: Solari's side take over third spot

Late goals from Casemiro and Luka Modric clinched Real Madrid a 2-0 win over Sevilla at a sodden Santiago Bernabeu – a result that lifts Santiago Solari's side above their opponents in the LaLiga table.

Madrid appeared set to endure a frustrating afternoon in the Spanish capital, both Modric, who played over half of the contest with a nasty cut following a clash of heads with Franco Vazquez, and Dani Ceballos denied by the woodwork after the break.

However, Casemiro produced a sensational long-range strike in the 78th minute to help his team secure a 10th straight home league victory over Sevilla, who let slip their loose grasp of third place.

The Brazilian's curling attempt evaded Tomas Vaclik, the visiting goalkeeper only able to paw the ball into the top left corner of his net as Sevilla’s defence was finally breached in the face of a second-half onslaught from their opponents.

A wounded Modric added a second in stoppage time, converting a one-on-one opportunity as he curled his effort beyond the advancing Vaclik.