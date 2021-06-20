Rayo Vallecano overturn Girona lead to seal win in Segunda play-off final

Rayo Vallecano secured a return to LaLiga with a 2-0 victory at Girona to complete a stunning aggregate comeback in the Segunda Division play-off final.

Girona took a 2-1 advantage back to Montilivi on Sunday but it was swiftly all square when Alvaro Garcia dispatched Emiliano Velazquez's througball in the seventh minute.

Andoni Iraola's men led the tie in first-half stoppage time when captain Oscar Trejo snaffled a close-range chance.

Rayo's hopes suffered a blow in the 56th minute when Velazquez was given a second yellow card for a foul on Ramon Terrats but the Madrid club held out to end a two-season absence from the top flight.