Ramos hopes Messi stays as Barca icon's father meets with club

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos hopes Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi stays with the Blaugrana for the good of LaLiga as the Argentinian's father attempts to secure his release.

Messi rocked Barca last week when he informed them of his intention to leave and his father – who is also his agent – was in Catalonia on Wednesday for a meeting with club officials, saying beforehand that it would be "difficult" for his son to stay.

The meeting spanned most of the afternoon before concluding around 21:00 local time, with reports from local media claiming the two parties were unable to reach any form of agreement.

Messi had an exit clause written into his contract that would allow him to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2019-20 season, and although that was said to have expired at the end of May, the player and his entourage believe it is still valid due to the campaign being extended by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Barca – who have been backed by LaLiga – say the clause has expired and Wednesday's meeting was planned in the hope of finding some form of agreement, with Messi said to be in favour of joining Manchester City.

Ramos was asked about Messi's situation earlier in the evening while on international duty with Spain, and the Madrid captain – a regular Clasico opponent of Messi – would rather Barca's talisman stayed.

"It is not an issue that concerns us [Madrid]," he told reporters. "He has earned the right to decide his future.

"I don't know if he will be doing it in the best way, but of course for Spanish football, for Barcelona and for us [Madrid], who like to win while being the best, we would like him to stay here.

"It makes LaLiga and his team better, and the Clasicos more beautiful. I've little more to add – he has earned that right on his own.

"Without speculation, we will see what happens. For us it is not a worrying news."