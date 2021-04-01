Ramos cool on future as Real Madrid face critical fortnight

Sergio Ramos addressed rumours about his Real Madrid future by promising to be "the first to say it" when a decision has been made, while insisting there is no news yet.

The Spain captain was speaking after making his 180th appearance for his country in a 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Kosovo on Wednesday, moving him within four of the all-time international caps record held by Egypt's Ahmed Hassan.

His brief cameo came four minutes from time at Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja, but attention turned to his club career after the full-time whistle, with his Madrid contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Madrid are third in LaLiga, six points behind leaders and cross-city rivals Atletico, and face Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Amid rumours of a move to the MLS, Premier League or Ligue 1, Ramos told TVE: "With my future I was very clear, there is no news and now I have nothing to say.

"When there is news I will be the first to say it.

"We decide the season in two weeks, in LaLiga against Eibar and Barcelona, and in the Champions League against Liverpool, and hopefully we can play at a good level."

Luis Enrique defended the decision to bring Ramos on so late in the game, despite the defender having only recently recovered from an injury to his left knee that kept him sidelined for two months.

After seeing his side claim their second win in three World Cup qualifiers, courtesy of goals from Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Gerard Moreno, the Spain coach described Ramos' cameo as "a technical decision".

"Ramos has no further complications," Enrique told reporters.

"I decide which are the best players to start with. It is true that Ramos is fine but he has just come out of an injury from which he has recovered very quickly. That is the reality.

"Those who are in a better disposition play. Whether you like it or not, that's another question."

Asked whether the fact Ramos is closing in on Hassan's appearance record had a bearing on his decision, Enrique said: "The difficult thing about leaders is that they are leaders in any situation.

"When they are substitutes, in the stands, and from there I decide what is best for the team. I want to reward a player who for me deserves to beat all the records."