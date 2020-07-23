Ligue 1
LaLiga Santander

Negredo set for LaLiga return with Cadiz

Negredo set for LaLiga return with Cadiz

Getty Images

Alvaro Negredo will return to LaLiga with newly promoted Cadiz, after signing a one-year deal with the club.

Former Manchester City, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia striker Negredo has spent the past two seasons in the UAE with Dubai-based club Al-Nasr.

The 34-year-old scored 12 times across all competitions in 2019-20, with the Arabian Gulf League season cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Negredo will now return to Spain, with Cadiz – who finished second in the Segunda Division – announcing the move, which is for an initial 12 months with an option for a further year, on Thursday.

"I'm happy about this new challenge at an historic club like Cadiz," Negredo told the club's website.

"I've a lot more experience after getting to know a lot of different clubs and cultures.

"If I'm in Cadiz, it's because the coach sees things in me that I can contribute. I'm hoping for a beautiful year for the club, the fans and the dressing room."

Previous Arteta wishes Emery well at Villarreal as he faces
Read
Arteta wishes Emery well at Villarreal as he faces up to Arsenal rebuild
Next

Latest Stories