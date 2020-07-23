Negredo set for LaLiga return with Cadiz

Alvaro Negredo will return to LaLiga with newly promoted Cadiz, after signing a one-year deal with the club.

Former Manchester City, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia striker Negredo has spent the past two seasons in the UAE with Dubai-based club Al-Nasr.

The 34-year-old scored 12 times across all competitions in 2019-20, with the Arabian Gulf League season cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Negredo will now return to Spain, with Cadiz – who finished second in the Segunda Division – announcing the move, which is for an initial 12 months with an option for a further year, on Thursday.

"I'm happy about this new challenge at an historic club like Cadiz," Negredo told the club's website.

"I've a lot more experience after getting to know a lot of different clubs and cultures.

"If I'm in Cadiz, it's because the coach sees things in me that I can contribute. I'm hoping for a beautiful year for the club, the fans and the dressing room."