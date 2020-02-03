Morata injury further depletes Atletico's attacking options

Atletico Madrid's attacking options have been further depleted by an injury to Alvaro Morata that could make him a doubt for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool.

Morata was forced off early in the second half of a 1-0 defeat to LaLiga leaders Real Madrid on Saturday and has been diagnosed with an unspecified muscle injury in his right leg.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Morata will miss the meeting with Granada this weekend and faces a race to be fit in time for the visit of Liverpool on February 18.

Atletico, who are winless in their last five matches in all competitions, were without Joao Felix and Diego Costa for their defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Joao Felix's injury was sustained ahead of El Derbi but is not considered to be too serious, while Costa could be ready to make his return ahead of the Liverpool game.

Atleti sit sixth in LaLiga, three points outside of the top four.