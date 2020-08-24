Molina leaves Getafe ahead of expected Granada move

Jorge Molina has left Getafe after a mutual agreement to terminate his contract and is expected to sign for Granada.

The 38-year-old played 163 times for the club, scoring 52 goals and providing 21 assists.

The striker has reportedly undergone a medical with Granada, who pipped Getafe to a Europa League spot last season.

"We want to thank him for all his professionalism for this club, always showing his dedication in the defence of our colours," Getafe said in a statement.

Molina, Getafe's leading goalscorer this century, helped them to finish fifth in LaLiga in 2018-19, just two points outside the Champions League places.

He scored six goals in all competitions last term as they finished eighth in the top flight and reached the last 16 of the Europa League, missing a penalty in their 2-0 loss to Inter.