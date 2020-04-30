Messi will have no trouble renewing Barcelona contract – Laporta

Lionel Messi will "have no trouble" signing a contract extension at Barcelona, according to the club's former president Joan Laporta.

Messi's future at Camp Nou has been a talking point amid turmoil at Barcelona, where the star is contracted until 2021.

The Argentina international can leave the LaLiga giants for free at the end of any season, sparking even further speculation over his future.

But former Barca president Laporta, who is expected to run again next year, said it would be easy for Messi to re-sign.

"[Messi] will have no trouble renewing his contract," he told Deportes Cuatro on Wednesday.

A player linked with a reunion with Messi at Barcelona is Neymar, who left the club for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Laporta said he would bring the Brazil international back to Camp Nou, where he starred for four seasons before his departure.

"They were not clear with him," he said.

"I would bring him back for sure."