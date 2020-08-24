Messi very welcome at PSG, but he's Barcelona – Tuchel laughs off transfer suggestion

Lionel Messi would be "very welcome" at Paris Saint-Germain, but head coach Thomas Tuchel has no expectation of signing the Barcelona superstar following his team's Champions League defeat.

PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in a tightly contested Champions League final on Sunday, with Kingsley Coman's header the difference in Lisbon.

Despite PSG's star power – Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both started up front – the Ligue 1 champions ultimately lacked the guile needed to beat Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

With Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier having left PSG, and Thiago Silva also set for an exit after the expiration of his contract, Tuchel acknowledged the French giants will need to bolster their squad in the transfer window.

Messi, meanwhile, is reportedly keen to leave Barca following a dismal season for the LaLiga powerhouse – though the club's hierarchy, including new coach Ronald Koeman, have denied this.

When asked if PSG could be a potential destination for the 33-year-old and six-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, Tuchel laughed off the suggestion.

"He is very welcome, very welcome!" Tuchel told BT Sport, before adding: "Which talk of Messi?

"I have decided not to talk about one transfer right now. We will sit together in the next days. We have many things to do to improve the squad, keep the level of the squad.

"But I think Messi finishes his career in Barcelona – he is Barcelona."

Tuchel did, however, insist PSG will be making additions.

"A team like Bayern keeps the squad together. If we want to compete on this level, we have to use the transfer window to make the squad wider," he said.

"Next season will be very demanding, without a winter break after the coronavirus break. We start again on Saturday. If we want to keep the level we have to build the squad."