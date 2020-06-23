Messi goes in search of 700th goal as Barca include Griezmann and Arthur

Barcelona gave Lionel Messi an experienced supporting cast as the Argentinian chased his 700th career goal in Tuesday night's Camp Nou clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Antoine Griezmann returned to the starting line-up after being a substitute in the draw at Sevilla on Friday, teaming up with Messi and Luis Suarez in a strong-looking front three.

Griezmann was bidding to halt a barren scoring run, having not netted in his last six LaLiga appearances.

Ivan Rakitic and Martin Braithwaite dropped to the bench, as Quique Setien promoted Arthur to his midfield.

The game came amid reports in Spain that Barcelona have agreed terms of a possible sale of Arthur to Juventus.

Barcelona are said to want Juve's Miralem Pjanic to take the place of Arthur in their squad; however, Arthur reportedly wants to continue with the Catalans.

Messi began the game on 699 career goals and came into Tuesday's game having scored 10 times and claimed four assists in his last 11 LaLiga home games against Athletic.