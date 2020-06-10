Martinez could fit in at Barcelona or Real Madrid – Morientes

Fernando Morientes believes Inter star Lautaro Martinez could fit in at either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Martinez, 22, has been heavily linked with a move to Barca after a fine season during which he has scored 16 goals in 31 games.

Madrid also reportedly have an interest in the Argentina international, who is said to have a release clause of €111million.

Former Madrid and Spain forward Morientes feels Martinez would have no trouble fitting in at either of the LaLiga giants.

"In Spain, we were lucky to enjoy great Argentine players and coaches. They have a competitive gene that is very difficult to find anywhere in the world," he said, via Sport.

"Barcelona is very interested in buying him, but there has also been talk of Real Madrid although I think more about Barca.

"He is a very interesting player for either team. He has a very good vision of the game.

"He is one of the best forwards in the world at the moment and I think he could fit into either team."

A move to Barcelona would see Martinez reunite with international team-mate Lionel Messi.

Messi is out of contract next year, but Morientes believes the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is destined to finish his career at Camp Nou.

"I don't imagine him outside Barcelona. He reminds me of [Paolo] Maldini, [Francesco] Totti, [Carles] Puyol, like them," he said.

"He is a club player, one of those who have started and finished his career in a very powerful club. I don't even think about it.

"I hope he reaches an agreement. He is the most important player in Barcelona and he will be until the end of his career."