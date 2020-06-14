Marcelo kneels in support of Black Lives Matter after scoring in Real Madrid win

Marcelo marked his goal in Real Madrid's 3-1 LaLiga win over Eibar by taking a knee in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Brazil full-back drilled home brilliantly to put Madrid 3-0 up in the first half of Sunday's match, which marked Los Blancos' first since the resumption of Spanish football following its suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcelo raised his right fist in the air and dropped his left knee. Taking a knee is an action that was used by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and has become synonomous with anti-racism and prejudice protests, particularly in the United States.

The gesture has been prominent since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Madrid, who were playing the game at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium at their Valdebebas training complex, went on to win 3-1 and are two points adrift of leaders Barcelona.