Llorente keen on Athletic return

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente said he would relish the opportunity to return to Athletic Bilbao.

Llorente has had to settle for a bit-part role since joining Spurs from Swansea City in 2017, making only one Premier League start for the club.

And the former Juventus and Sevilla forward would be tempted should Athletic - for whom he scored 83 goals in 262 LaLiga outings between 2005 and 2013 - come calling.

"My priority is to feel important in a team," he told El Larguero de la SER.

"If I had the opportunity to talk, for me yes. I would go back.

"Leaving in the winter market does not depend on me. Athletic would have to talk to Tottenham and [chairman Daniel] Levy."

Llorente played the last seven minutes as Spurs reached the Champions League knockout stages in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona on Tuesday.