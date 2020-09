LaLiga fixtures: How Koeman must plot Barca's path out of chaos

Ronald Koeman learned how his first campaign at the helm of Barcelona will run on Monday, when LaLiga announced its schedule for 2020-21.

The first Clasico of the season takes place at Camp Nou on October 25, with the return clash against bitter rivals Real Madrid in April.

What shape Koeman's Barca are in by the time of the initial encounter is anyone's guess as the Dutchman picks through the rubble of an 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich that saw his predecessor Quique Setien sacked and contributed to Lionel Messi's transfer request bombshell.

If Barcelona regain the title from Madrid from this point, it would be a considerable achievement. Here is how they must go about it.

September 27 – Barcelona v Villarreal

September 30 – Celta Vigo v Barcelona

October 4 – Barcelona v Sevilla

October 18 – Getafe v Barcelona

October 25 – Barcelona v Real Madrid

November 1 – Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona

November 8 – Barcelona v Real Betis

November 22 – Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

November 29 – Barcelona v Osasuna

December 6 – Cadiz v Barcelona

December 13 – Barcelona v Levante

December 20 – Barcelona v Valencia

December 23 – Real Valladolid v Barcelona

December 30 – Barcelona v Eibar

January 3 – Huesca v Barcelona

January 5 – Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

January 10 – Granada v Barcelona

January 20 – Barcelona v Real Sociedad

January 24 – Elche v Barcelona

January 31 – Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

February 7 – Real Betis v Barcelona

February 14 – Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves

February 21 – Barcelona v Cadiz

February 28 – Sevilla v Barcelona

March 7 – Osasuna v Barcelona

March 14 – Barcelona v Huesca

March 21 – Real Sociedad v Barcelona

April 4 – Barcelona v Real Valladolid

April 11 – Real Madrid v Barcelona

April 21 – Barcelona v Getafe

April 25 – Villarreal v Barcelona

April 28 – Barcelona v Granada

May 2 – Valencia v Barcelona

May 9 – Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

May 12 – Levante v Barcelona

May 16 – Barcelona v Celta Vigo

May 23 – Eibar v Barcelona

TBC – Barcelona v Elche