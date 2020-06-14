LaLiga fixtures: Barcelona to face Atletico Madrid on June 30

Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in a pivotal match for their LaLiga title bid on June 30.

LaLiga clubs began to confirm their fixture dates across matchdays 32, 33 and 34 on Sunday.

Leaders Barca, who returned to action with a thumping 4-0 win over Real Mallorca on Saturday, are poised to play three games in the space of nine days.

They will travel to play Celta Vigo at Balaidos on June 27, before a home clash on the following Tuesday with Atletico, whose city rivals Real Madrid will be hoping to see Barca drop points.

A late Lionel Messi goal saw Barca triumph 1-0 over Atletico in December's reverse fixture.

Following the Atletico clash, Barca are away to Villarreal on July 5.

That trio of matches comes after key clashes with Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao as part of a pivotal stint of the season.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are on the road against Espanyol on matchday 32, with the exact date yet to be confirmed.

They play at home to Getafe in their next contest before a testing away meeting with Athletic.