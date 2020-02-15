Ligue 1
LaLiga Santander

Injured Alba could face race against time to be fit for Clasico

Injured Alba could face race against time to be fit for Clasico

Getty Images

Jordi Alba appears to be an injury doubt for Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid on March 1 after sustaining a groin problem in the win over Getafe.

Alba - who has endured an injury-hit campaign - went off 22 minutes into Saturday's match at Camp Nou.

He was replaced by Junior Firpo, who played a key part in teeing up Sergi Roberto's strike - a goal which ultimately proved to be the winner for Barca, who had to hold off a second-half fightback from the visitors.

Barca confirmed during the match that Alba had suffered a problem to his right adductor, with tests subsequently confirming the injury.

It is not yet clear how long the 30-year-old will be sidelined for, but it seems his participation in both the Champions League last-16 tie with Napoli and the Clasico are in doubt.

The victory took Quique Setien's side - temporarily at least - level on points with Madrid at the top of LaLiga, with Zinedine Zidane's side not in action until Sunday.

Previous Griezmann still learning to play alongside Messi
Read
Griezmann still learning to play alongside Messi
Next Setien unimpressed with officiating in Barca's win
Read
Setien unimpressed with officiating in Barca's win over Getafe

Latest Stories