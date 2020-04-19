I'd sign Zidane immediately, even at nearly 50 - Bundesliga star

Could Zinedine Zidane still cut it on the pitch? A fellow Frenchman would certainly love to find out.

Wolfsburg captain Josuha Guilavogui was star-struck when he encountered the Real Madrid boss before a Champions League game four years ago.

And he would jump at the chance to be able to combine with World Cup winner Zidane in Wolfsburg's midfield, irrespective of the fact France's former captain turns 48 in June.

"We have a great team," said Guilavogui. "But if I had the chance to play with Zinedine Zidane, I would sign him immediately. Even if he's almost 50."

Zidane retired from playing after the 2006 World Cup, his dramatic last act being the headbutt into the chest of Italy's Marco Materazzi that saw him sent off in the final.

Like Zidane, Guilavogui was brought up on the French south coast.

Now 29, Guilavogui's respect for Zidane has only grown over the years, so when he encountered his compatriot before Wolfsburg's clash with Madrid in 2016 he was understandably blown away.

"I went up to him like a child," Guilavogui said in an Instagram Live event, according to Kicker.

"What he did for France is insane. He is the best player we have ever had and he is always a nice person too. When you think of him, you think of class."