Getafe sacks Michel as second LaLiga club axes boss in 24 hours

Struggling Getafe have sacked head coach Michel after less than six months in the post with the club sitting last in LaLiga.

Getafe claimed their first point of the 2021-22 season with Sunday's 1-1 home draw with third-placed Real Sociedad.

However, the draw was not enough to save former Real Madrid midfielder Michel's job, having been appointed in May.

Azulones have one point from eight league games this term, conceding 13 goals and only scoring three times.

Michel's dismissal follows Levante's decision to axe Paco Lopez on Sunday after their poor start to the season.

Levante are 18th, having lost three games in a row and collected only four points in a winless start to the 2021-22 campaign. Levante's winless run is 16 games and dates back to April.

Paco Lopez had been Levante head coach since May 2018, with 15th, 12th and 14th-place finishes respectively over the past three seasons.