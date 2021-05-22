Ligue 1
LaLiga Santander

Eibar 0-1 Barcelona: Griezmann snatches late win as Barca secure third

Eibar 0-1 Barcelona: Griezmann snatches late win as Barca secure third

Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann scored an acrobatic late winner to salvage Barcelona a 1-0 win at bottom side Eibar in their final game of the LaLiga season.

Barca were unable to catch Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the top two positions on Saturday following a three-game winless run that has increased the pressure on Ronald Koeman.

Without rested skipper Lionel Messi for their final-day trip to Ipurua, the Catalans badly struggled for creativity against their relegated opponents.

However, Griezmann acrobatically fired in nine minutes from time to earn a barely deserved win for Barca that made certain of third place ahead of Sevilla's meeting with Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

 

Previous Real Valladolid 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Suarez the he
Read
Real Valladolid 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Suarez the hero as Simeone's men clinch LaLiga crown
Next Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: LaLiga title hopes sha
Read
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: LaLiga title hopes shattered as Atleti pip Zidane's Los Blancos

Latest Stories

>