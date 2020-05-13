Dortmund star Haaland ignoring Real Madrid talk

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland insisted he was remaining focused despite speculation he is wanted by Real Madrid.

Haaland, 19, has become one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe following an incredible start to his career at Dortmund.

The Norway international starred for Salzburg before joining the Bundesliga side in January, and he has scored 12 goals in 11 games for Dortmund this season.

While Madrid are heavily linked with a move for Haaland, the teenager said his focus was on his performances.

"I focus on this, not on the attention that is towards me," he told Sky Sport on Tuesday.

"I think about doing my job, which is the thing I love most. My focus is on this."

Haaland added: "Without a doubt I started well here in Dortmund. I am concentrating on work to improve every day.

"I see that by taking care of the details I learn more and more, I try to be in the best possible shape."

In good news, the Bundesliga is set to resume on Saturday after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund are set to face Schalke in the Revierderby to restart the season and Haaland is excited to experience the fixture, even though it will be played behind closed doors.

"I can't wait to live and play my first Ruhr derby," he said. "I have played other derbies, but never like this."