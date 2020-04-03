Ligue 1
De Bruyne alongside Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar as world's best – Del Piero

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne belongs among the world's best alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, according to Alessandro Del Piero.

Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as the world's two best players, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

But Del Piero, a Juventus great, feels De Bruyne should be considered among the best.

"To define the strongest player, you should specify in what," he told Sky Sport on Thursday.

"In addition to the sacred names such as Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar that attract the audience at 360 degrees, there are players of incredible depth, like De Bruyne."

De Bruyne had scored nine goals and provided 18 assists in 35 games in all competitions before this season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

