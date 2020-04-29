Coronavirus: Tebas hoping LaLiga can resume in mid-June

Javier Tebas is hoping LaLiga can get back underway in mid-June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LaLiga was suspended last month due to COVID-19, which has killed more than 218,000 people worldwide.

The Ligue 1 and Eredivisie seasons have been ended early and there is uncertainty over when, and if, numerous other leagues will resume.

But Tebas, the LaLiga president, is hopeful Spain's top flight is back underway in June.

"I hope the league can resume in mid-June," he told Movistar+ on Tuesday.

"There is time, no need to run. In June we can start the competition again. We have until June 28.

"We look forward to starting training again, we will see the date, but I see that we can finish the competition, which is very important."

Barcelona held a two-point lead over Real Madrid when the LaLiga season was suspended with 11 games left to play.

Spain has been hit hard by coronavirus, with more than 232,100 confirmed cases and a death toll exceeding 23,800.