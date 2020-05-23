Coronavirus: Tebas delight as LaLiga gets clearance for June return

Javier Tebas said the return of LaLiga owed everything to a united effort to bring back football, after Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez gave the green light.

The Spanish government has said it will support the resumption of matches from the week beginning June 8.

LaLiga had targeted June 12 for its first games since the coronavirus crisis caused the season to be suspended in March.

Now all efforts can be directed towards making that happen, with games to be played behind closed doors.

LaLiga president Tebas wrote on Twitter: "We are very pleased with the decision, it's the result of great work by clubs, players, coaches... CSD [National Sports Council], agents, etc.

"But it's very important to follow the health regulations and to respect the evolution of the pandemic, we can't lower our guard."

Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points in the battle for the title, with all teams having 11 matches remaining.