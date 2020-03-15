Coronavirus: Tebas committed to completing Spain's LaLiga season

LaLiga president Javier Tebas is convinced the top-flight season in Spain will get finished, even if it is at the expense of Euro 2020.

Spain is in a state of alarm amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the government reporting on Sunday that 288 people had died from COVID-19.

With the country on lockdown, LaLiga has been postponed for at least the next two rounds of fixtures.

As the pandemic continues, UEFA's 55 member nations are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the fate of this season's Champions League and Europa League, along with Euro 2020.

Doubts have been expressed over whether there will be time to complete the domestic seasons in Europe, although if Euro 2020 is postponed that could clear room in the schedule and Tebas is adamant the campaign will be finished.

"I am convinced that we are going to end the season. We are working with other leagues to match dates," said Tebas in an interview with radio station Cadena COPE.

"I have had contacts with Italy, Germany. The approach for now is to see what happens on Tuesday with Euro [2020] and then decide.

"The big clubs in Europe also have a hard time, not just the little ones.

"The news is to see how we finish the championship if there is no Euro because, if not, we are going to have serious problems. We must be in good health, which is the first thing, of course.

"If the competitions are suspended, everything is reviewed and the income is much lower. All team budgets will be compromised if the competition is not over, but I am convinced that it will end."

There is a tense title race ongoing in LaLiga this season, with Barcelona two points ahead of Real Madrid after 27 of 38 scheduled rounds of matches.