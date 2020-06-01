Coronavirus: Las Palmas president says fans could attend match with Girona on June 13

The president of Las Palmas believes their match against Girona on June 13 could be the first in Europe attended by fans since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Miguel Angel Ramirez believes the minimal infection rate for COVID-19 in the Canary Islands could make it safe for fans to watch the game at Estadio Gran Canaria.

The islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa have received official clearance to move to Phase Three of Spain's lockdown de-escalation measures, and it is reported the larger islands that make up the chain – including Gran Canaria – could move out of Phase Two next week.

Ramirez believes such easing in social distancing measures will make it possible for fans to attend Las Palmas' first match of the resumed 2019-20 Segunda Division season.

"The Las Palmas fans will be able to attend the stadium to cheer on their team from June 13 against Girona," he told the club's official radio station.

"The Canary Islands is a safe destination. Gran Canaria is a safe destination. We can become the only stadium in the major leagues to play again with fans in the stands."

Spain was one of the worst-hit countries in Europe by the pandemic, but strict lockdown measures and a staggered release of those restrictions across autonomous regions has helped to keep infection and death rates under control in recent weeks.

LaLiga is due to resume with the derby match between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 13, although all games in the top flight are expected to be behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.