Coronavirus: LaLiga president Tebas 'concerned' after Sevilla players flout lockdown rules

LaLiga president Javier Tebas was left "concerned" after Sevilla players were found to have broken lockdown rules by having a social gathering on Saturday.

Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos, Franco Vazquez and Luuk de Jong were seen congregating in a group of around 12 people in a since-deleted Instagram post uploaded by Banega's partner.

There is a maximum of 10 people permitted at gatherings in Seville, which remains in the early stages of Spain's easing of lockdown measures – though it is set to become the largest city to enter phase two on Monday.

All four players issued public apologies on Sunday, with Vazquez acknowledging they had "failed everyone" with their actions.

Tebas, who in the same interview confirmed LaLiga plans to resume on June 11 with Sevilla against Real Betis, stressed that those involved did express regret, but he felt it necessary to again remind footballers of their responsibilities.

"I am going to emphasise that the players have repented, which is positive," he said on Partidazo. "The players are an example for society and they must be careful with what they do.

"I appeal to all footballers; you cannot have this attitude. You have to be very careful because we jeopardise many jobs.

"At that gathering there could have been an asymptomatic [person with COVID-19], and it seemed that everyone smoked from a shisha pipe.

"You have to be responsible for everything you do. Security is total on the pitches where they train and in games, but I am concerned about these places and these meetings. We have to be very cautious."

Spain has had almost 283,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 28,752 deaths – only the United States, United Kingdom and Italy have reported more fatalities.

However, the daily death toll on Saturday was just 50.