Coronavirus: De Gea thanked amid reports Man Utd goalkeeper donated €300,000 to Community of Madrid

Community of Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso thanked David de Gea for his help in fighting the coronavirus amid reports the Manchester United goalkeeper donated €300,000.

Spain have been hit hard by the coronavirus, reporting more than 57,700 cases and 4,365 deaths.

The Madrid-born De Gea reportedly donated €300,000 to the Community of Madrid and Ayuso offered her thanks to the Spain international.

"Thank you, @D_DeGea!" she wrote on Twitter.

"The great help you have provided to @comunidadmadrid, it will be key to combat COVID-19.

"Eternally grateful, proud of you."

There have been more than 529,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, with deaths nearing 24,000.

It has brought sport to a standstill, with De Gea's United fifth in the Premier League when it was suspended.